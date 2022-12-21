AAR (NYSE:AIR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.44 and last traded at $43.44. 570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 308,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AIR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AAR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

AAR Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12.

Insider Transactions at AAR

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $446.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.10 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $781,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,535,068.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director H John Gilbertson, Jr. sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $429,201.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,660.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $781,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,535,068.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,572 in the last three months. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AAR by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,202,000 after purchasing an additional 601,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AAR by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,681,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,861,000 after buying an additional 76,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AAR by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,744,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,292,000 after buying an additional 36,061 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in AAR by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,481,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,189,000 after buying an additional 1,016,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in AAR by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,026,000 after buying an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

