Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Trading 6.9% Higher

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.13 and last traded at $16.10. 3,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 256,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.65) to GBX 2,200 ($26.72) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Abcam in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abcam by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 64,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abcam by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 293,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Abcam by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 207,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

