Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Trading 6.9% Higher

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.13 and last traded at $16.10. 3,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 256,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.65) to GBX 2,200 ($26.72) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Abcam in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16.
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
