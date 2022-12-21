ABCMETA Price Down 19.9% This Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $38.71 million and approximately $15,589.04 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00046249 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $11,757.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

