Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $300.00 at Cowen

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $261.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $165.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.19. Accenture has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,824 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.