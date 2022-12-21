Ace Cash (ACEC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $61.39 Million

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Ace Cash has a market cap of $61.39 million and $1,107.68 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ace Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $858.21 or 0.05074245 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.00496466 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.14 or 0.29421885 BTC.

Ace Cash Token Profile

Ace Cash launched on November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ace Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.30699058 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,168.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ace Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ace Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

