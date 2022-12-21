Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 5.4% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $20,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $75.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $61.86 and a one year high of $86.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average of $76.35.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

