Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after acquiring an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,685,629,000 after acquiring an additional 87,998 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,494,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.88.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $340.28. 25,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.76. The firm has a market cap of $158.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $582.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

