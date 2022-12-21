Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Lifted by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of AMD traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.42. 593,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,738,141. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

