Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 1,350 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 443.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 86,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $106.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

