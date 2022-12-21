Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 771 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 135.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 10,000.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Down 0.8 %

DEO opened at $178.44 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.89 and its 200 day moving average is $177.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diageo Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.84) to GBX 4,500 ($54.66) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.96) to GBX 5,010 ($60.86) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.69) to GBX 3,160 ($38.39) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,164.44.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.