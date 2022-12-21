Adviser Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,963 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 26.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 57.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Shares of TJX opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

