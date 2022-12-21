Adviser Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,352 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,443,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

