Adviser Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,247 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Visa by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,774,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $546,298,000 after purchasing an additional 298,792 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V opened at $205.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.72 and its 200-day moving average is $201.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

