Adviser Investments LLC Buys 210 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $255.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

