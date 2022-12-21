Adviser Investments LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,701 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.1% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,063,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,058,000 after buying an additional 179,594 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,710,000 after buying an additional 43,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.88.

