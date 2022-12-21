Adviser Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.