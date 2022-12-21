Adviser Investments LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,091,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of SCHF opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

