Adviser Investments LLC Has $10.50 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 0.7% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the third quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.5 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $205.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.