Adviser Investments LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC owned 0.27% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $62.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.07.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.