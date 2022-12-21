Adviser Investments LLC Has $40.31 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 555,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $40,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average of $81.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

