Adviser Investments LLC Has $52.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Adviser Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $52,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,925,000 after purchasing an additional 315,772 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $150.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.