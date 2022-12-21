Adviser Investments LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,256,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 7.6% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $108,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $55.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.