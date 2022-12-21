Adviser Investments LLC Invests $15.57 Million in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 555,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,571,000. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF comprises 1.1% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 2.77% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USXF. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 248,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $39.74.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%.

