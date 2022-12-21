Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 987 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,486,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,871,000 after buying an additional 112,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $208.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.43.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

