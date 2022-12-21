Adviser Investments LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,777,000 after buying an additional 30,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,073,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,988,000 after acquiring an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 869,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,585,000 after acquiring an additional 28,257 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 736,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,376,000 after purchasing an additional 39,609 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 626,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,544 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $245.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.84. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.