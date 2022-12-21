Adviser Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 41,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $382.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.19. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

