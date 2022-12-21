Adviser Investments LLC Takes Position in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 131,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OWNS stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48.

