aelf (ELF) Market Cap Achieves $75.69 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $75.69 million and $4.73 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00026375 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004793 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007707 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000057 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,590,454 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

