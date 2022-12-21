Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 367,200 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 407,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Africa Oil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AOIFF opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Africa Oil has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Africa Oil from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

