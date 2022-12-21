Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Acquires 558 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $312.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

