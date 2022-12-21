Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 37.0% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortive Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average of $62.21. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $76.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More

