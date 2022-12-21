Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 28,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,801,000 after buying an additional 17,391 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 160.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 64,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 39,796 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average is $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $156.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on WFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

