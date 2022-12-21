Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.59. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.