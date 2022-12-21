Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.60.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen stock opened at $264.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.80.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

