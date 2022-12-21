Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC cut its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 195.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 161,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,263,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,028,000 after acquiring an additional 317,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.79.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.81. 6,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

