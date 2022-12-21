Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Alexander & Baldwin has a dividend payout ratio of 82.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.31. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.