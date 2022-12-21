Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $79.79

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 79.79 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.60). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 50.10 ($0.61), with a volume of 1,229,388 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.76) target price on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

The firm has a market cap of £285.73 million and a P/E ratio of 2,620.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 79.34.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

