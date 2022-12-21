Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Trading Up 6.3%

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) shares were up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.04. Approximately 17,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 719,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

Alphatec Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 49.34% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 566,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 566,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 50,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,544.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $720,800 over the last three months. 33.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth $87,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 8.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 621,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 504.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 205.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 181,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 122,129 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

