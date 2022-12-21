Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 80,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,700,204 shares.The stock last traded at $1.27 and had previously closed at $1.25.

AMRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amarin from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $514.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.78.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.93 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 24,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after buying an additional 4,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,720,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,255 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,347,000. 13D Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the first quarter valued at about $6,659,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 65.4% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,133,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 1,635,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

