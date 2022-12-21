American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Trading Down 0.9%

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.55 and last traded at $29.62. Approximately 2,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 5,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

American Conservative Values ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Conservative Values ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACVF. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Conservative Values ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter.

