American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) PT Raised to $43.00 at Evercore ISI

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.28% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

AEL opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.39.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

