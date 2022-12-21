Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives $330.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $330.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMP opened at $308.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

