Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.00

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMFPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amplifon from €30.00 ($31.91) to €33.00 ($35.11) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amplifon from €29.00 ($30.85) to €28.00 ($29.79) in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Amplifon Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.50.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. retails hearing care products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It also provides fitting of customized products. As of March 18, 2022, the company operated a network of approximately 9,200 points of sale in 25 countries and 5 continents.

