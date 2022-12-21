Analysts Set Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target at $61.71

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECNGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.38.

BECN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.48. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.30. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.15. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 105,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,550,296.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,622,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,760,000 after purchasing an additional 285,685 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,689,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,784,000 after purchasing an additional 280,972 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 497.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $9,968,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,311,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,583,000 after purchasing an additional 160,181 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

