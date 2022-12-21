Analysts Set Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target at $9.94

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several analysts recently commented on SWN shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth $63,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 60.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 75,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 28,554 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 60.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 241,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 90,686 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,285,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after buying an additional 319,600 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $63,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.23. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

