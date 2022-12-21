Analysts Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price at $41.61

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,145 shares of company stock worth $111,281. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 19.3% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.45 million. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

