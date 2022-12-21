Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) recently:

12/20/2022 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $14.00 to $17.00.

12/2/2022 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $19.00.

11/30/2022 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2022 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/30/2022 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $15.00 to $16.00.

11/30/2022 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $16.00.

11/30/2022 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $11.50 to $13.00.

11/30/2022 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $18.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.84. 127,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,909,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $742,112.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,847.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,890 shares of company stock worth $4,467,880. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,887,000 after buying an additional 13,141,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,566,000 after buying an additional 4,029,860 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,787.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,019,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,036,000 after buying an additional 2,968,003 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,577,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,117.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,346,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after buying an additional 2,153,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

