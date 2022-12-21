Analyzing Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and TransMedics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -1,479.40% -54.01% -49.87% TransMedics Group -58.78% -46.03% -25.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hyperfine and TransMedics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 TransMedics Group 0 1 6 0 2.86

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hyperfine presently has a consensus price target of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 437.50%. TransMedics Group has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.12%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than TransMedics Group.

23.9% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransMedics Group has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyperfine and TransMedics Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million 37.64 -$64.85 million ($3.59) -0.22 TransMedics Group $30.26 million 63.14 -$44.22 million ($1.50) -39.90

TransMedics Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine. TransMedics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hyperfine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TransMedics Group beats Hyperfine on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine

(Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its Organ Care System includes OCS LUNG for the preservation of standard criteria donor lungs for double-lung transplantation; OCS Heart, a technology for extracorporeal perfusion and preservation of donor hearts; and OCS Liver for the preservation of donor livers. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.