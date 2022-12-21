Analyzing Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) and Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Universal Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Energy has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 2 1 3.00 Universal Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Universal Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus price target of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 37.86%.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Universal Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners 47.75% 33.89% 14.45% Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Universal Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $135.62 million 7.71 $33.94 million $1.71 9.44 Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kimbell Royalty Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Energy.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Universal Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres. The company's mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 122,000 gross wells, including approximately 46,000 wells in the Permian Basin. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Universal Energy

(Get Rating)

Universal Energy Corp., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. It has 13 oil and gas lease projects. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Lake Mary, Florida.

