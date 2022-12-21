Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.01

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 4391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADRZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Andritz from €61.00 ($64.89) to €63.00 ($67.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Andritz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Andritz Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

Featured Stories

